Boyd Lawson, 86, lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019.



He was born in New York, on April 10, 1933, the loving son to the late Thomas and Dorothy (Titsworth) Lawson. Boyd made his home and raised his children alongside his wife, the late Frances (Albertson) Lawson, to whom he was married for over 50 years. He was an avid baseball fan, especially rooting on the New York Yankees.



Boyd is survived by two daughters, Shirley Peters and her husband, Brian, of Windsor Locks, and Bonnie Stevenson of Windsor Locks; a brother, Thomas Lawson, Jr and his wife, Mary, of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren, Brian Peters, Jr. and his wife, Jill, Eric Peters and his wife, Laura, Scott Stevenson, and Jesse Stevenson; and four great-grandchildren, Summer and Theodore Stevenson, and Eva and Evan Peters. In addition to his wife and parents, Boyd was predeceased by his son, Boyd Lawson Jr.; and a sister, Diana Hussex and her husband, Robert.



Services have been entrusted to Windsor Locks Funeral Home.



A private celebration of life will be held at the convenience of the family.



Donations in memory of Boyd may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.



