Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Service 12:30 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 Obituary

Brendan J. Paul, age 37, son of Mark Paul and Julia Morris Paul, of Manchester, died unexpectedly on Jan. 18, 2020. Brendan's life was cut too short by the horrific disease of opioid addition, against which he fought a long and hard battle.



A talented artist and self-employed jewelry designer, Brendan graduated from Manchester High School (Class of 2001) and attended CCSU. He will be remembered for his wit, intelligence, leadership qualities, his generosity towards others, especially those in need, and his kind heart and sensitive soul. He would give you his last dollar if you needed it.



In addition to his parents, he is survived by his brother, Bryan and his girlfriend, Amanda Langan, of Vernon; and his brother, Bradley of Manchester; his uncles and aunts, Edward Morris (Margaret), of Manasquan, New Jersey, Peter Morris (Barbara), of Roswell, New Mexico, Loretta Tarino (Victor) of Petaluma, California, John Morris (Barbara), of Santa Fe, New Mexico, Michael (Caitlin) of Brielle, New Jersey, and Steven Paul of Belchertown, Massachusetts. Brendan had much love for his cousins, John, Beth, Taho, Mason, Mitchell, Keith, Julie, Laura, Noah, Anna, Jack, and Emma. He is also survived by his aunts, Nanci, Cathy, and Loretta; his uncles, Kenneth Morris (Nanci), Christopher Morris (Cathy), and Robert Morris (Loretta) predeceased him, as well as beloved grandparents William and Virginia Paul, and Edward and Julia Morris.



Although we deeply mourn the loss of Brendan's life, we hope that bringing light to his battle with addiction may help others to be more compassionate towards those who struggle with substance use disorder or its many consequences, such as homelessness. Addiction is not a choice or character flaw.



Donations in Brendan's memory to any program helping those affected by the opioid epidemic, such as CCAR, 75 Charter Oak Ave., Building 1, Suite 305, Hartford, CT, 06106, or which call attention to the epidemic and work to break the stigma of addiction, such as Today I Matter, PO Box 164, Ellington, CT 06029, are welcome.



Thank you to Brendan's many friends who shared the good times and gave him love and support when he struggled. Brendan would want to leave you with the words of Bob Marley, "One love, one heart, let's get together and feel alright."



Calling hours will be held at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 W. Center St., Manchester, on Saturday, Feb. 1, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. followed by a service at 12:30 p.m. Please gather with family and friends to celebrate Brendan's life at a reception following the service.



