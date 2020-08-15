Brian A. Patterson, 68, of South Windsor, beloved husband and father, died Monday, July 27, at home surrounded by family, after a long and courageous battle with ill health.



He was born Nov. 6, 1951, in Buffalo, New York, son of the late Shirley A. and Ralph G. Patterson. He graduated from Brandywine High School in Wilmington, Delaware, then from Alfred University in 1974 with a B.A. in physics and a B.S. in chemistry. He also held an M.S .in molecular genetics from the University of Connecticut. He authored research papers in both neuropharmacology and materials science. Brian retired due to ill health in 2009, having last been employed by Computer Sciences Corporation in East Hartford as an IT security consultant.



Brian is survived by his beloved wife Janet S. Patterson; daughter Sarah, 9, both of South Windsor; his son Ted (Edward) Cantin Jr. and wife, Chelsea Chasse, both of Rochester New Hampshire, and daughter Ariana, 20. He also leaves his uncle Roger Ransom; and cousin Ellen Cochren and Ellen's children Drew and Amy, all in Ontario, Canada; brother-in-law David Harrison of Portsmouth, New Hampshire; sister-in-law Leslie Harrison of Baltimore Maryland; and many friends and extended family who enjoyed his intelligence, curiosity, and passion for justice.



Brian devoted many hours to volunteer work, including the Strawbridge Condominium community, Habitat for Humanity, the Shared Parenting Council of CT, and many other worthy causes. Before his health declined, Brian was an avid skier who also enjoyed hiking and nature, and who took his wife-to-be on a first date at a butterfly sanctuary. The family enjoyed restaurants and cultural activities in the greater Hartford area, including special occasions and date nights at Mill on the River. An avid reader and deep thinker, Brian enjoyed conversation and debate with friends and acquaintances. He had a never-extinguished thirst for knowledge and understanding of nature and science, and was a fan of the Rachel Maddow show.



In accordance with Brian's wishes, a memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to Alfred University, attention Amy Jacobson at jacobsona@alfred.edu in his memory.









