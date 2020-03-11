Brian D. Mitchell, 70, formerly of Manchester, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020, in the St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after a long illness.
He leaves his longtime companion, Paula M. Quattrocchi of Charlton; his son, Brian M. Mitchell of Springfield; his daughter, Wendy Serville of Glastonbury; his two sisters, Karen Hartley of Manchester, and Marilyn Seeley and her husband, Pudge, of East Hartford; his grandchildren, Vanessa McCollum and her husband, Steven, Alyssa Serville, Nicholas Powel, Alanna Serville, Rebecca Serville, Dominique Woods, and Stephen Woods; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Sean, and Maverick; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother, Butch Mitchell; and his sister, Marsha Mazur.
Brian was born in Maine, the son of the late Darrell and Martha (Kilgore) Mitchell. Brian worked as a truck driver for Scholastic Books before retiring several years ago. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, fishing, camping, attending NASCAR races, as well as watching sports and Western movies.
In keeping with his wishes Brian's funeral services will be private. There are no calling hours.
The Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, Massachusetts, is directing arrangements.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Mar. 11 to Mar. 15, 2020