Brian D. Rivard, 79, of South Windsor and beloved husband of Jacqueline (Lambot) Rivard passed away on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Manchester Memorial Hospital.Brian was born Jan. 30, 1941, in Willimantic, son of the late Hector and Doris (Dansereau) Rivard. Brian served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He retired after 38 years working for the State of Connecticut Community College's Registrars Department. Brian was the President of South Windsor Historical Society, Captain of the Goal Busters in the Central CT Co-Ed Soccer League for 30 years and a devout family man.Brian is survived by his wife, Jacqueline; a daughter, Brigitte Fedor, her husband, Steve; a son, Eric Rivard, his wife, Cassandra Davis; five grandchildren, Zachary, Emily, and Stephanie Fedor, and Camille and Ella Rivard; and a brother, Doug Rivard. Along with both parents he was predeceased by his granddaughter, Olivia Fedor.Due to the current healthcare circumstances and quarantine requirements, services will be held at a future date to be announced.John F. Tierney has care of arrangements.Memorial contributions can be made in Brian's memory to the Restoration Project of Union School c/o South Windsor Historical Society, P.O. Box 216, South Windsor, CT 06074.