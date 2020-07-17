1/1
Brian Eric Worlund
Brian Eric Worlund, 54, of Vernon, died peacefully Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his family by his side.

Brian was born in Hartford and was the beloved son of Marilyn (Twible) Worlund and the late Edward H. Worlund Sr. He graduated from Rockville High School and was a sheet metal worker by trade with Local #40. Brian left the trade to care for his parents, whom he always referred to as his best friends. Brian put family above all else and was a loyal and loving son. He also loved and cherished his friends and neighbors.

Brian was an avid hockey player who loved the Hartford Whalers and spending every winter on the ice with his buddies. He loved being outside whether it was working, fishing, yard work, or playing with his nieces and nephews. Brian could re-tell any story of work, friends, or family and have you laughing out loud. He will be greatly missed for his loving nature, his amazing sense of humor, blue eyes, and infectious smile.

Brian leaves his mother; his brother, Edward H. Worlund and his wife, Shirley, of Vernon; and his sister, Debra Worlund-Petkis, and her husband, Robert, of Somers. He also leaves his two nephews and four nieces, Linda Senyo, Eddie Worlund, Kimberly Baker, and Savannah Wills, Robert Petkis Jr., Jennie Muzzy, and Alana Petkis who loved him dearly, along with many lifetime friends.

The family is very grateful for the support and love of friends and family who supported Brian through his stroke last year and now in his passing.

A memorial service is being planned for a future date. The Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, has charge of arrangements. There are no calling hours. Burial will be private.

Memorial donations may be made to the Vernon Police Explorer Post 800, 725 Hartford Turnpike, Vernon, CT 06066 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

To extend condolences to the Worlund family or to share a memory of Brian, please visit

www.shakerfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Jul. 17 to Jul. 21, 2020.
