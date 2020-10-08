Brian Henry Giroux passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital surrounded with the love of his family, leaving behind his beloved wife of over 30 years, Joanne (Lieve) Giroux.



Brian was born in 1963, the son of Norman and Joan (Brothers) Giroux, in Burlington, Vermont, and moved to Connecticut at an early age. An outstanding diesel mechanic, he began his career at Atlantic Detroit Diesel in Middletown, and later became senior mechanic at Walker Crane & Rigging in Plainville.



In addition to his wife, Joanne, he leaves his sons, Norman and Jordan. He also leaves his sisters, Lori, Lisa, and Holly; brother-in-law. Clem; many nieces and nephews, among them his angels Chelsea and Jesse; and his special "Dad," Earl Cowles. Brian was predeceased by his parents; his in-laws, Eris and Clem Langlois; and his sister-in-law, Joyce Campelli.



At Brian's request, there will be no calling hours. But, to ensure that Brian does not get the last word as he always did in life, his family will hold a graveside service at South Cemetery, 299 Cider Mill Road, Tolland at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Please wear masks and maintain appropriate social distancing.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store