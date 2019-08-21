Bridget (Carney) Tallis, 68, of West Suffield and Tennessee, passed away peacefully Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019.
Born in Hartford, Sept. 16, 1950, daughter of Viola (Czerpak) Carney and the late Walter Carney. Bridget graduated from Suffield High School. Bridget and her husband Allan ran a small farm and enjoyed raising their family in Suffield before moving to Chattanooga, Tennessee. She was a busy mom and enjoyed her cats, doing crafts and gardening with her free time. She was employed at Rockville Bank in Suffield for a number of years.
She is survived by her husband, Allen Tallis of Chattanooga; two sons, Chris Tallis of Chattanooga and Mike Tallis of Suffield; two grandchildren, Shannon and Mark; one brother, Guy Carney and his wife, Cindy, of Palm Bay, Florida; and her mother, Viola Carney of Suffield. She was predeceased by her father, Walter Carney.
The memorial service will be Saturday, Aug. 24, at noon. Friends may call to The Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield, Saturday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, prior to the funeral service.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 21 to Aug. 25, 2019