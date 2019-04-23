Bruce E. Murray, 82, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest Friday, April 19, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center, Hartford. Bruce was the husband of 60 years to Karen A. (Rhodes) Murray.
He was born Dec. 9, 1936, in Westfield, Massachusetts. He grew up in the Willimansett section of Chicopee, Massachusetts, raised by his grandmother, Catherine Murray. He has resided in Enfield for the past 54 years and in Chicopee before that. Bruce was a graduate of Chicopee High School. He was employed with ARA Services, Windsor Locks, for 30 years and retired from Imperial Service after 10 years of service. He was a member of St. Martha's Holy Name Society. Bruce was an avid Boston Red Sox fan, he enjoyed bowling, playing cards and cribbage, and spent many years camping with family and friends.
In addition to his wife, Bruce is also survived by his four children, Theresa Webb of Mansfield, James Murray of Bradford, Vermont, Michael and wife, Marcia Murray, of Enfield, and Russell and wife, DiAnn Murray, of Enfield; his six grandchildren, Jennifer and husband, Sean, Kayla, Sean, Ethan, Heather, and Melissa; and two great-grandchildren, Declan and Killian. He was predeceased by a grandson, Tanner Webb.
His family will receive relatives and friends Thursday, April 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. in St. Martha's Church, Enfield. Interment will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in his memory maybe made to the Enfield EMS, 1296 Enfield St., Enfield, CT 06082, or Boys Town, 14100 Crawford St., Boys Town, NE 68010.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 23 to Apr. 27, 2019