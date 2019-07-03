Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce G. Ehlen. View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Send Flowers Obituary





Born in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Robert and Evelyn (Padjik) Ehlen, he grew up in Teaneck, New Jersey, and lived in Manchester before moving to Broad Brook over 20 years ago. He proudly served his country in the U. S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. Prior to his retirement, Bruce owned and operated a delivery service and air freight logistics company for several years, and previously was a truck driver for the former Savin Fuel Co. in East Hartford, Moser Dairy in Ellington, and Beverage Trucking in Bloomfield. He enjoyed being at the ocean and boating.



In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Jon Ehlen and his wife, Bonnie, of California, Scott Ehlen and his wife, Tammie, of Massachusetts, and Brian Ehlen and his friend, Amanda, of Connecticut; nine grandchildren; and two very special great-grandchildren, Eva and Elena; his brother, Robert Ehlen and his wife, Terrie, of Florida; his sister, Lydia Caldararo and her friend, Ray, of New Jersey; and several nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of his family.



Memorial donations in his memory may be made to a .



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for the arrangements.



For online condolences and guest book, please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com



