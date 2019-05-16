Bruce Hassler, 80, of Enfield, loving husband of 57 years to Brenda (Barlow) Hassler, passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
Bruce was born Nov. 6, 1938, in Norwood, Massachusetts. He is the son of the late Arthur P. and Agnes (Stone) Hassler. Bruce was employed with Travelers Insurance Co., retiring after 37 years. Bruce was a member of the Enfield Senior Center and enjoyed fly fishing, woodworking, dancing in his younger years, and model trains.
In addition to his wife, he is also survived by three children, Lynne Whitzell and her husband, Fred, of Clyde, North Carolina, Christopher Hassler and his wife, Tracey, of Virginia Beach, Virginia, and Kimberly Hassler of Enfield; four grandchildren, Brandon Hassler and his wife, Kaou Tar, Philip Hassler and his wife, Kaitlyn, all of Virginia Beach, Megan Knights and her husband, Josh, of Hendersonville, North Carolina, and Andrew Whitzell of Clyde; eight great-grandchildren; three cousins; six nieces; two nephews; and many friends.
Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visiting hours Saturday, May 18, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service for Bruce will be celebrated at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bruce's memory may be made to the .
Published in Journal Inquirer from May 16 to May 20, 2019