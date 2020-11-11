Bruce J. Nugent, 74, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 32 years to Diane (Albert) Nugent died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.
Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late James Nugent and Mary (Hunter) Scanlon. Bruce was a partner of over 40 years with Guy LeBrun home improvement prior to his retirement. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed marine biology and also had a passion for music, especially playing guitar. He was loved by all of his family.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Bruce S. Nugent, Jr. of Manchester; his granddaughter Kinsley Rose; his brother Gerard and his wife, Joan of Florida, their children Roger and Amanda; his sisters Vicky and Dorothy of Florida; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Bruce's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to Hartford Hospital Conklin Building Hospice Team, all of Diane's coworkers at Manchester Manor, and their close friends for their kindness and care.
