Bruce J. Nugent
Bruce J. Nugent, 74, of South Windsor, beloved husband of 32 years to Diane (Albert) Nugent died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at Hartford Hospital.

Born in Hartford, he was the son of the late James Nugent and Mary (Hunter) Scanlon. Bruce was a partner of over 40 years with Guy LeBrun home improvement prior to his retirement. He was an avid fisherman, who enjoyed marine biology and also had a passion for music, especially playing guitar. He was loved by all of his family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son Bruce S. Nugent, Jr. of Manchester; his granddaughter Kinsley Rose; his brother Gerard and his wife, Joan of Florida, their children Roger and Amanda; his sisters Vicky and Dorothy of Florida; several brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews.

Bruce's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to Hartford Hospital Conklin Building Hospice Team, all of Diane's coworkers at Manchester Manor, and their close friends for their kindness and care.

The John F. Tierney Funeral Home, Manchester has care of the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society 111 Founders Plaza 2nd floor, East Hartford, CT 06108.

www.tierneyfuneralhome.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 11 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
John F. Tierney Funeral Home
219 West Center Street
Manchester, CT 06040-4857
(860) 643-1222
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

November 10, 2020
To the family,
Bruce was a very nice guy. We used to go every year to the American Thanksgiving and we were looking forward to it every year. We have so many good memories. You liked so much cheesecake. You will always be in our hearts even if we can’t see you. You will be missed by our family.
Jacques, France, Véronique and Marilyn xx0
Jacques and France Albert
Family
November 10, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. We will always remember when we were going at your house for American Thanksgiving. We had so much fun and we were looking forward to that every year. You will always be in our hearts. We won’t forget you my dear. Rest In Peace.
Jacques, France, Véronique and Marilyn xx
Jacques and France Albert
Family
November 10, 2020
Bruce was our dear brother in law living in the States. We used to celebrate American Thanksgiving for many years at your house with Diane, your wife. We had so much fun hanging out with you, like going to the resto or to the casino. You were a good guy and we will always remember you. Jacques, my two daughters and myself will miss you a lot. We will always remember you. Our thoughts are with Diane, my sister and Bruce junior.
From: Jacques, France, Véronique and Marilyn Albert
