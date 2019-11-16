|
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Bruce L. Rapose, 74, of Enfield and Spring Hill, Florida, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, surrounded by his family.
Born in Wareham, Massachusetts, on July 27, 1945, he was the son of Virginia (Severance) Mangels and the late John E. Button. He grew up in Hartford and joined the Navy after graduating high school, serving on the USS Francis Marion during the Vietnam War. Before retiring in 2011, he worked for over 35 years as an electrical engineer for both Dynamic Controls and Hamilton Sundstrand. Bruce was always up for fun and adventure, enjoying his Harley, fishing, boating, and most recently golfing and long rides in his Mercedes convertible.
He is survived by his loving wife, Christine (Laferriere) Rapose; his mother, Virginia Mangels; and his two children, Adam Rapose and his wife, Alison, of East Granby, and Bethany Romano and her partner, Lee Donovan of Springfield; his stepdaughter, Karen Lovejoy, and her husband, Glen of Northampton, Massachusetts; and three beloved granddaughters, Chloe and Brenna Rapose and Ivy Lovejoy. His extended family includes his sister-in-law, Lynne Paxton, and her husband, Matt; his brother-in-law, Ray Laferriere, and his wife, Lisa; and former spouse, Donna Rapose. Bruce was predeceased by his stepfather, Henry Mangels.
His family will receive friends on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd. Enfield.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, Nov. 21, at 11:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial and Military Honors to follow at Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Agawam, Massachusetts.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 16 to Nov. 20, 2019
