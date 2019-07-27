|
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
8:00 PM
Burial
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Bruce R. Hoffman, 81, loving husband to Velma (Lesoine) Hoffman, entered into eternal rest on Friday, July 26, 2019.
Bruce was born on Oct. 16, 1937, in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, the loving son to the late Russell and Josephine (Dailey) Hoffman. Bruce proudly served our country in the United States Navy on the USS Coral Sea during the Vietnam War. He made his home in Hazardville, where he resided for 43 years with his family. More recently, Bruce and his wife had moved to Somers where they made their home for the past 12 years. He was a volunteer with the Hazardville Fire Department for 33 years. During his time there he worked his way up the ranks and served as a past Chief. Bruce was a member of the American Legion Post 101, a Scout Master of Troop 93, and was a member and cook of the Boy Scouts, Order of the Arrow. He enjoyed model trains and was a member with the Amherst Railroad Society. Bruce found great joy in spending time with his family, and adored his pets.
In addition to his beloved wife of 58 years, Velma, he is survived by two children, Michael S. Hoffman and his wife, Elizabeth of Enfield, and Deborah L. Tracy of Wilbraham, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Mitchell, Russell and his wife, Shawn, Timothy, Christopher, and Daniel; and five great-grandchildren, Kailee, Hannah, Blaise, Corrine, and Victoria. Bruce was predeceased by a son-in-law, Craig Tracy.
Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours on Tuesday, July 30, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Somers Funeral Home, 354 Main St., Somers, CT 06071. A service will follow at 8 p.m. Burial will be held on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 1 p.m. at Laurelwood Cemetery in Stroudsburg.
Donations in memory of Bruce may be made to the Hazardville Fire Department, 385 Hazard Ave, Enfield, CT 06082 or to the Somers Fire Department, 400 Main St, Somers, CT 06071.
Published in Journal Inquirer from July 27 to July 31, 2019
