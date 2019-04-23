Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce W. Lovell. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary





Born July 10, 1934, in Hartford, he was the son of the late Burton P. and Helda (Simmons) Lovell. He had resided in Enfield for 55 years before moving to Agawam a year and a half ago. Bruce received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Brown University. A Navy veteran, Bruce served as a communication officer aboard ship in the North Atlantic. Prior to retiring he was employed with Aetna Life Insurance Co. for 28 years. Bruce was a devout fan of his children's and grandchildren's involvement in baseball, football, and wrestling at all levels. He had many interests and toys: Austin Healy racing, boating at the Oxbow Marina, Ultralight Airplane out of Ellington Airport, and model railroading.



Bruce is survived by his children, Tracy Lovell of Colchester, Jeremy Lovell and wife, Angel, of Florence, South Carolina, and Gordon Lovell of Enfield. He also leaves his grandchildren, Stephanie, Christopher, Zachary, and Logan; and his sister, Susan Garrison of Southington.



Services are private at the convenience of the family.



Browne Memorial Funeral Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, Enfield, have been entrusted with arrangements.



For online expressions of sympathy, please visit



www.brownefuneralhome.com



