Bruno Sumislaski, 71, gave his last breath Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland.



He was born on July 13, 1947, to Bruno and Mary (Lemek) Sumislaski. "Butch" graduated in 1965 from Rockville High School and enlisted in the Air Force.



He is survived by his wife, Candice (Coombs); and their three children and their spouses, Michael and Amanda, Catherine, and James and Ashley; his brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Kathy Sumislaski; his sister, Lois Crawford and her sons, Bradford, Thomas, and William; and his grandchildren, Autumn, Christopher, Alisa, Parker, Natalie, and Wyatt.



A memorial service was held Saturday, March 2.



