Bruno W. Zeneski, 93, lifelong resident of Suffield and beloved husband for over 66 years to the late Barbara (Santy) Zeneski, passed away June 21, 2019.
Born in Suffield, Oct. 6, 1925, son of the late John and Stacia (Kucharczyk) Zeneski, and lived in Suffield all his life. Bruno was a U.S. Navy veteran, and a railroad conductor for over 42 years with ConnRail. His passion was for farming his land in Suffield and caring for his cows. He thoroughly enjoyed taking his wife, Barbara, polka dancing in the local area.
Bruno is survived by two daughters, Brunella Keller and her husband, William, Bonnie Olier; two sons, Bruno J. Zeneski and Bernard W. Zeneski, all of Suffield; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife; parents; and two siblings, Chester Zeneski and Lucy Skowron.
All funeral services will be private with military honors.
Heritage Funeral Home, 1240 Mountain Road, West Suffield has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Suffield High School: Future Farmers of America Memorial Fund, 1060 Sheldon St., West Suffield, CT 06093.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 24 to June 28, 2019