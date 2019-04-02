Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Bryan Charles Alexander "Pops," beloved husband of Tracy (Anderson) Alexander, passed away unexpectedly and far too soon March 30, 2019, from doing something he loved, riding his motorcycle.



He was born in Hartford, Sept. 30, 1970, making him a young and full-of-life 48 years old. He was the son of William and Kathy Alexander of Ellington. After graduating from Ellington High School, he served his country in the U.S. Army. Bryan loved his family, his friends, and his grandchildren.



Out of all his accomplishments, he was most proud of his wife; his children, Tyler, James, Hunter; his stepchildren, Kaila and Ahmelia; and most of all his grandchildren, Jordyn, Addelyn, and Hudson.



Bryan was the most hardworking and selfless man, who only cared about making everyone around him happy. He was full of love and had the biggest heart imaginable. He believed everyone, even those most undeserving, deserved a friend. He was that friend.



In addition to his wife, parents, children, and grandchildren, he is also survived by his brothers, Bart and his wife, Carolyn, Chris and his wife, Kristen; his nephews; as well as many extended family and friends.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5, at the Introvigne Funeral Home, 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs.



In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation can be made to the Crystal Lake Food Pantry, 278 Sandy Beach Road, Ellington, CT 06029.



