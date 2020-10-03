Calvin "Cal" James Manship, 87, of East Hartford, loving husband of 58 years to Theresa (Marquis) Manship, peacefully entered into eternal life on Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital & Medical Center in Hartford.Born in Calais, Maine on Oct. 17, 1932, a son of the late James H. and Emily B. (Gildart) Manship, he had been a resident of East Hartford for the past 58 years. Cal was a graduate of Bulkely High School in Hartford, class of 1950 where he was a gymnast and talented javelin thrower on the track team. After high school, he enrolled in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran of the Korean War. He was awarded the Bronze Service Star for his actions on the battlefield.Prior to his retirement, Cal was employed as a Tool & Die Maker by Jacobs Manufacturing in Bloomfield for 12 years, and Whitney Chain Manufacturing in Hartford for over 23 years.Cal came from humble and difficult circumstances and was a survivor of polio. He was a devout Catholic with strong faith and devotion to his family, qualities he instilled in his children. He so enjoyed family gatherings and seeing his many nieces and nephews. He was a longtime faithful communicant of St. Christopher Church, East Hartford.Known as the "great fixer," Cal was a hard worker who could fix anything around his home and his family homes. He was a skilled tool and die maker, as well as a talented woodworker known for his whittling. He enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, scuba diving, working in his garden, and was an avid walker. He was also a former Boy Scout Leader of Troop 61 of East Hartford and was on the board of review for Eagle Scout recipients. Most of all, Cal was a devoted and dedicated husband, father, brother, and uncle who cherished his time with family members.Along with his beloved wife, Theresa, Cal is survived by his son, the Rev. James Calvin Manship of St. Rose of Lima Church in Meriden; a daughter, Maryellen Manship Hastings and her husband, Jon, of Avon; and a sister, Mary Ellen Smith and her husband, Stuart, of East Granby. He also leaves a brother-in-law, Joel Marquis of Madawaska, Maine; three sisters-in-law, Sylvia Paradis of Southington, Rolland Ouellette of Frenchville, Maine, Patricia Tully and her husband, Fran, of Southington; many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by two brothers, John Manship of Norfolk, Robert Manship of Canterbury; and a sister, Ethel Weed of New Britain.Funeral service will be Wednesday, Oct. 7, with a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by his son, Fr. Jim, at 10:30 am at St. Christopher Church of St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford. Burial with military honors will follow at Mount Saint Benedict Cemetery, Section #15, Bloomfield. Cal's family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 4-6 p.m. at the D'Esopo-East Hartford Memorial Chapel, 30 Carter St., East Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church on Wednesday morning and please wear a proper face covering and adhere to all state regulations.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Calvin's name may be made to St. Edmond Campion Parish, 538 Brewer St., East Hartford, CT 06118. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit