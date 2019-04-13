Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Ellen "Candy" Right. View Sign

Candace "Candy" Ellen Right, 68, of South Windsor (formerly of Monroe and Trumbull), passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019.



She was born Dec. 11, 1950, to the late Warren (Chick) and Elaine (nee Strack) Right. She graduated from Trumbull High School, Class of 1968. She went on to graduate from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York in 1972 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She worked 30 years for Glenn Construction in Manchester.



She is survived by her loving sister, Sharon Right of Souderton, Pennsylvania; and her Yorkie, Paddington.



She loved animals, tennis, music, the beach, and the Red Sox.



She will be deeply missed by Dan, Carol, and Corinne, and by many cousins and friends to whom she had a fierce loyalty.



The world is a little dimmer without her shining light, wonderful laugh, and acerbic wit.







Candace "Candy" Ellen Right, 68, of South Windsor (formerly of Monroe and Trumbull), passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019.She was born Dec. 11, 1950, to the late Warren (Chick) and Elaine (nee Strack) Right. She graduated from Trumbull High School, Class of 1968. She went on to graduate from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York in 1972 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She worked 30 years for Glenn Construction in Manchester.She is survived by her loving sister, Sharon Right of Souderton, Pennsylvania; and her Yorkie, Paddington.She loved animals, tennis, music, the beach, and the Red Sox.She will be deeply missed by Dan, Carol, and Corinne, and by many cousins and friends to whom she had a fierce loyalty.The world is a little dimmer without her shining light, wonderful laugh, and acerbic wit. Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close