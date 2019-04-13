Candace "Candy" Ellen Right, 68, of South Windsor (formerly of Monroe and Trumbull), passed away peacefully Feb. 9, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Candace Ellen "Candy" Right.
She was born Dec. 11, 1950, to the late Warren (Chick) and Elaine (nee Strack) Right. She graduated from Trumbull High School, Class of 1968. She went on to graduate from Marymount College in Tarrytown, New York in 1972 with a bachelor of arts degree in psychology. She worked 30 years for Glenn Construction in Manchester.
She is survived by her loving sister, Sharon Right of Souderton, Pennsylvania; and her Yorkie, Paddington.
She loved animals, tennis, music, the beach, and the Red Sox.
She will be deeply missed by Dan, Carol, and Corinne, and by many cousins and friends to whom she had a fierce loyalty.
The world is a little dimmer without her shining light, wonderful laugh, and acerbic wit.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2019