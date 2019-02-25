Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carl F. Philbrick, 63, husband and best friend to Lacinda van Gieson, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019.



Carl was born in Rochester, New Hampshire, and grew up in Berwick, Maine. He was the son of the late John E. Philbrick and Clara (Berry) Philbrick. He graduated from Paul Smith's College (1975) in the Adirondacks with a degree in hotel management.



He moved to Windsor Locks after graduation and started his career as the banquet manager at the Howard Johnson's in Windsor Locks. He also worked for Hamilton Standard for a time. Carl is best known as the owner and operator of Carl's Appliance Service, Enfield, for the past 38 years. Carl was a member and supported the North Central Chamber of Commerce, especially the annual home show. Each year he could be found up and down Route 5, dodging traffic and placing home show signs.



A dedicated member of the Windsor Locks Congregational Church since 1999, Carl loved his church. He loved the guys in his Monday night Bible study and the pie. He served tirelessly in any capacity needed: trustee, elder, facilities, and PowerPoint guy. Carl was active in the Republican Town Committee and was named the Republican of the Year in 2017. Carl was the chairman of the Housing Authority in Windsor Locks and served on the Windsor Locks EIDC for over 10 years. Carl spent many years as a leader for Windsor Locks Boy Scout Troop 261. As much as he hated the cold weather, he earned his "Blue Nose" up at Windsor Locks Scout Land (East Granby) tent camping and became affectionately known as "Snarl." He participated and donated to HomeFront through St. Patrick's Church in Enfield. He was also a member of the Enfield Society for the Detection of Thieves and Robbers and loved the yearly get together.



Carl could fix anything. Just prior to getting sick, Carl had started two projects for the Windsor Locks Historical Society at Noden-Reed to include partial restoration of the greenhouse and the installation of a chicken coop. He wired the greenhouse for electricity to add lights in order to extend the growing season for the Grove Street Garden which provides food to the Windsor Locks Food Pantry. With the installation of the chicken coop, fresh eggs are currently being donated to the Windsor Locks Senior Citizen Center. With the help of two friends, Carl's last task was to "winterize" the chicken coop to make sure the water feeders would not freeze.



In addition to his wife, Lacinda van Gieson of Windsor Locks, Carl is survived by his two children, Kristen Soucy (Wendell) of Coventry, and Michael Philbrick (Krista) of Enfield; two stepsons, Ian Daley of Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Justin Daley (Danielle) of Gillette, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Kayla Daley, Eve Daley, Skylar Soucy, Tessa Soucy, Marcellus Daley, and Cassius Daley; three brothers, Stephen Philbrick (Polly) of Canton, Robert Philbrick of North Berwick, Maine, and John Philbrick Jr., of Farmington, New Hampshire; a sister, Kathleen Griffin of San Diego, California; and several nieces and nephews. Carl was predeceased by his brother, Peter Philbrick.



Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for calling hours Friday, March 1, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Congregational Church, 8 Main St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral service will be held at the church Saturday, March 2, at 10 a.m. Lunch will immediately follow the service.



In lieu of flowers, Carl would love you to support one of his passions, for church and/or for community: The Congregational Church of Windsor Locks, 8 Main St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or the Grove Cemetery Association, 206 Spring St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or the Windsor Locks Scout Foundation, 7 Middle Drive, Windsor Locks, CT 06096, or the Windsor Locks Historical Society, (Carl Philbrick Greenhouse and Coop), 58 West St., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.



