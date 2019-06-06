Carmel "Carrie" Kurth, 95, of East Hartford, wife of the late Otto M. Kurth, passed away May 15, 2019, surrounded by her family.
Born May 31, 1923, to the late Gemma Daddario and Rosario Raimondi. Carrie grew up in Hartford. She was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, Class of '42. She moved to East Hartford with her husband in the 1950s. Prior to her retirement, Carrie worked as a paraprofessional for over 39 years for the East Hartford Board of Education.
Carrie is survived by daughters, Maryann and husband, Lorenzo "Larry" Garza, of Windsor, with whom she had recently made her home with, Jean Kurth-Zubretsky, and Diane Eichner (Steven) Geer of South Windsor. She also leaves behind a brother, Valentino (Andy) Raimondi; her grandchildren, Marlena and Mia Rosa Garza, Patrick (Whitney) Duggan, Lea (Garren) DouChette, Michael (Jessica) Zubretsky, and David (Melissa) Riollano; her great-grandchildren, Anthony DouChette, Macallan DouChette, Shae Zubretsky, Vivian Duggan, Breanna and Brandon Riollano, and their mother, Michelle Furrow; as well as several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters, Theresa Riccio and Ann Miller; sister-in-law Philomena Raimondi; and brother-in-law Edward Riccio Jr.
Friends and family are invited to call at Newkirk and Whitney Funeral Home, 318 Burnside Ave., East Hartford, Saturday, June 8, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. with a memorial service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery, East Hartford.
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 6 to June 10, 2019