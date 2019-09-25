Carmela "Carmen" (DeCaro) Gates-Smith, 75, of Windsor Locks, beloved wife of 28 years to Leonard Smith III, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in the early morning hours of Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019.
She was born Jan. 28, 1944, in Springfield. She was the daughter of the late John and Theresa (Cipolla) DeCaro. Carmen retired from Ahlstrom of Windsor after 30-plus years of service.
Carmen's greatest joys in life were her family and friends both of whom she always welcomed with an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean and true to her proud Italian roots, the offering of good food.
Besides her husband she is survived by her children, Christine Burleigh and her husband, Larry, Pamela Pasha and her husband, Joe; her grandchildren, Robert, Jill-Marie, Hannah, Nicholas, Nathan, and Ali; and her great-granddaughter, Leah. Carmen was looking forward with joy and anticipation of her first great-grandson, Elias, due December 2019. Carmen was predeceased by "the sister she never had," her best friend, Agnes "Aggie" Pomeroy.
Calling hours will be held Friday, Sept. 27, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled American Veterans at
www.DAV.org
To leave online condolences, please visit
www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019