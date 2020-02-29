Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmen Veilleux Mullen. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmen Veilleux Mullen (Libby), age 87, of Enfield, passed away on Feb. 26, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, surrounded by the warmth of her loving family.



Carmen was born to Anna and Philippe Veilleux on Nov. 11, 1932, in Waterville, Maine. She married Joseph R. Libby on May 7, 1949, and they had four beautiful children. She had many fond memories of her life in Maine before relocating to Connecticut. She had many interests, which included painting, crocheting, reading and most of all a love for cooking. She always loved to sing and play the organ. Her love for people was demonstrated by her "SERVITUDE" to all. She was the beacon of light by which her family navigated through life. Her life was simple and full, her love was pure. She will be greatly missed, until we are reunited again. She worked at Hi-G, Aetna and retired from JCPenney. After retirement, she wanted to follow her passion of caring for others and worked at Companions & Homemakers.



Carmen was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Philippe Veilleux; her son, Ronald E. Libby; her sister, Arlene; her brother, Raymond Veilleux, and his wife, Jackie; her brother, Lionel Veilleux and his wife, Madeline; her brother, Joseph Veilleux and his wife, Jeanette; her sister-in-law, Yvette Veilleux; and her baby brother. She is survived by her beloved lifetime companion, Joseph R. Libby, of Enfield; her daughter, Doris Pulford, and her husband, Don of Enfield, her daughter, Karen Blondin and her wife, Renee of Enfield, her daughter, Darlene McCray, and husband, Robert, of Somers; her daughter-in-law, Karen Libby, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her brother, Florian Veilleux, of Waterville; her sister, Stella Roy, and her husband, Claude, of Plantsville; her sister, Madleine McPhail, and her husband, Richard, of Fairfield, Maine; and 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and her many friends and congregates of The Apostolic Church of Enfield.



The family of Carmen wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to the St. Francis Hospital Cardiac and Hospice staff for their care and guidance as Carmen began her journey home.



Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.



A Christian burial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at The Apostolic Church of Enfield (meet at the church). Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.



Arrangements are made by Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information, visit



www.brownememorial



chapels.com







Carmen Veilleux Mullen (Libby), age 87, of Enfield, passed away on Feb. 26, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford, surrounded by the warmth of her loving family.Carmen was born to Anna and Philippe Veilleux on Nov. 11, 1932, in Waterville, Maine. She married Joseph R. Libby on May 7, 1949, and they had four beautiful children. She had many fond memories of her life in Maine before relocating to Connecticut. She had many interests, which included painting, crocheting, reading and most of all a love for cooking. She always loved to sing and play the organ. Her love for people was demonstrated by her "SERVITUDE" to all. She was the beacon of light by which her family navigated through life. Her life was simple and full, her love was pure. She will be greatly missed, until we are reunited again. She worked at Hi-G, Aetna and retired from JCPenney. After retirement, she wanted to follow her passion of caring for others and worked at Companions & Homemakers.Carmen was predeceased by her parents, Anna and Philippe Veilleux; her son, Ronald E. Libby; her sister, Arlene; her brother, Raymond Veilleux, and his wife, Jackie; her brother, Lionel Veilleux and his wife, Madeline; her brother, Joseph Veilleux and his wife, Jeanette; her sister-in-law, Yvette Veilleux; and her baby brother. She is survived by her beloved lifetime companion, Joseph R. Libby, of Enfield; her daughter, Doris Pulford, and her husband, Don of Enfield, her daughter, Karen Blondin and her wife, Renee of Enfield, her daughter, Darlene McCray, and husband, Robert, of Somers; her daughter-in-law, Karen Libby, of Port St. Lucie, Florida; her brother, Florian Veilleux, of Waterville; her sister, Stella Roy, and her husband, Claude, of Plantsville; her sister, Madleine McPhail, and her husband, Richard, of Fairfield, Maine; and 15 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild; and her many friends and congregates of The Apostolic Church of Enfield.The family of Carmen wishes to extend their most sincere thanks to the St. Francis Hospital Cardiac and Hospice staff for their care and guidance as Carmen began her journey home.Calling hours will be held on Monday, March 2, from 4 to 7 p.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield.A Christian burial service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. at The Apostolic Church of Enfield (meet at the church). Burial will follow at Hazardville Cemetery, Enfield.Arrangements are made by Browne Memorial Chapels, Enfield. To leave an online condolence message, for directions or more information, visitwww.brownememorial Published in Journal Inquirer from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close