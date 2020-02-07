Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carmine "Carm" Ruggiero. View Sign Service Information Browne Funeral Chapels 43 Shaker Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-745-3115 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmine "Carm" Ruggiero, 95, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 4, 2020, surrounded by his family.



Carmine was born on Park Avenue in the Thompsonville section of Enfield and later lived on D'Annunzio Avenue. He lived his whole life in Enfield. Carmine was a meat manager at A&P supermarket for 44 years. He built a cottage for the family to enjoy on State Line Lake in Stafford, where friends and family spent many joyful summers. He loved cooking and preparing meals for everyone. For many years he loved gathering in his cellar where he and several close friends made as much at 360 gallons of wine a year along with a variety of homemade dried meats. He so enjoyed having parties in his backyard on D'Annunzio Avenue, having pig roasts, and other fun times. His hobby was cooking and everyone loved his pasta e fagioli. In his later years, he and his companion, Caroline, enjoyed many winters in Ft. Pierce, Florida.



He is survived by his loving companion, Caroline Kamay; his two children, Ronald Ruggiero of Vero Beach, Florida, and Linda Ruggiero of Hazardville; his grandson, Jeffrey Ruggiero and his wife, Jeannie, of Palm Coast, Florida; his great-grandchildren, Josh, Emma, Taylor, and Meghan. He was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Laura Ciolkis.



Carmine's family will receive family and friends on Sunday, Feb. 9, from 3 to 6 p.m., at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road, and on Monday, Feb. 10, at the funeral home from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery followed by a luncheon at Figaro's Restaurant in Enfield.



Many thanks to the Hospice staff Eileen, Carmine, Kathy, Marie, and Sandy for their care and concern. Thanks also to his caretaker June for all that she did.



Memorial contributions may be made to the Hospice program of the donor's choice.



