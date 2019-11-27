Carol A. (Jarvis) Bruzzi

Service Information
Obituary
Carol A. (Jarvis) Bruzzi, 85, of Stafford Springs, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

She was born in Manchester, daughter of the late Archie A. and Hattie (Groves) Jarvis. She was a graduate of Manchester High School Class of 1952. Prior to retirement, she was employed 27 plus years by Hartford Public Schools. Carol was a member of St. Edward Parish, St. Edward Ladies Guild, Stafford Senior Center, life member of Stafford Ambulance, West Stafford Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, volunteer for 30 years at Flo's Friendship Kitchen, and participated in latch key and read-a-loud programs at St. Edward School. Her hobbies included playing cards at the Ellington Senior Center and Stafford Senior Center, and watching UConn women's basketball and New England Patriots football.

Carol is survived by her beloved husband, Louis M. Bruzzi; son Louis B. Bruzzi; daughters, Dianna Blanchard and her partner, Terence O'Toole, and Renee Fecteau and her husband, Thomas; five grandsons, David Fecteau and his wife, Erica, Richard Fecteau, Stephen Fecteau and his wife, Paige, Brian Blanchard and his wife, Amy, and Nicholas Blanchard and his wife, Jennifer; five great-grandsons, Jude, Cooper, Dylan, Chase, and Jacob; three great-granddaughters, Jaelynn, Laura, and Emma; two brothers, George and Arthur Jarvis; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her siblings, Connie Avery, Ruby LaForge, Helen Anderson, Rita Binks, Dorothy Young, Claire Moore, Joyce Jarvis, and Archie, Frank, Laurence, Ronald, and James Jarvis.

A calling hour will be held on Friday, Nov. 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:30 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 55 High St., Stafford Springs. Burial will follow in St. Edward Cemetery, Stafford Springs.

Memorial donations may be made to Stafford Ambulance Association, 27 Willington Ave., Stafford Springs, CT 06076, or to West Stafford Fire Department, 144 West Stafford Road, Stafford Springs, CT 06076.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1, 2019
