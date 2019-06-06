Carol A. Jacobsen

Guest Book
  • " To the family We are very sorry for your loss. May..."
Service Information
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT
06076
(860)-684-2538
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol A. Jacobsen, 71, of Somers, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Hillary and Ruth (Ramsey) Munk. Her hobby was collecting stuffed bears.

Carol is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Clifford Jacobsen; her sister, Betty Anne Carignan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Munk.

A calling hour will be held Monday, June 10, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a memorial service to take place at 6 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers.

Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

For online condolences or directions, please visit

www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 6 to June 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.