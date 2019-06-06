Carol A. Jacobsen, 71, of Somers, passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019.
She was born in Stafford Springs, daughter of the late Hillary and Ruth (Ramsey) Munk. Her hobby was collecting stuffed bears.
Carol is survived by her loving husband of 51 years, Clifford Jacobsen; her sister, Betty Anne Carignan; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, James Munk.
A calling hour will be held Monday, June 10, from 5 to 6 p.m., with a memorial service to take place at 6 p.m. at Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., 51 East Main St., Stafford Springs. Burial will be held privately in Somers Center Cemetery, Somers.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
For online condolences or directions, please visit
www.introvignefuneralhome.com
Published in Journal Inquirer from June 6 to June 10, 2019