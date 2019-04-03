Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol A. Mistretta. View Sign

Carol A. Mistretta, 62, of Manchester, beloved wife of Michael T. Mistretta, died peacefully at her home Saturday, March 30, 2019, surrounded by her family and friends.



Carol was born in Natick, Massachusetts, Nov. 4, 1956, the eldest child and only daughter of Gordon F. and Barbara (Lewis) Sargent, and spent her childhood years in Lebanon, New Hampshire. She was a graduate of both Lebanon High School (Class of 1975), and Bay Path College (Class of 1977 – Associate in science). While at Bay Path, Carol met her BFF, Maureen (Margotta) Rancourt, and they enjoyed a beautiful and loving friendship over the next 42 years.



Upon graduation from Bay Path, Carol embarked upon a distinguished 42-year career in commercial real estate finance in a variety of positions at both Aetna Life and Casualty, and Holliday Fenoglio Fowler LP, where she just celebrated her twentieth anniversary in January. Carol was a driving force behind HFF's Freddie Mac Production and Closing Teams, and loved her coworkers like her own family. The Mistretta family is most appreciative of the outpouring of love and support that we have received from Carol's HFF colleagues. It is truly inspirational.



Carol led a remarkable life. She was as stubborn and determined as they come, but she could do it all. Mother, companion, counselor, teacher, consoler, confidant, chauffeur, hockey mom, you name it-she was your girl. And she continued to do all this through a courageous 17-year battle with the insidious disease of pancreatic cancer. Being the bulldog that she was, she turned her diagnosis into a gift, and continued to be an inspiration and role model to everyone she came in contact with. And she did this all without ever once complaining about the misfortunate hand that she had been dealt. We take comfort knowing that she is now pain-free and in the loving arms of her Savior.



Besides her husband and parents, Carol is survived by her sons, Jackson J. Mistretta and Travis G. Mistretta of Glastonbury; her brothers, John Sargent and his wife, Robin, of Enfield, New Hampshire, David Sargent and his wife, Cynthia, of Claremont, California; her brother-in-law, Joseph P. "Pat" Mistretta and his wife, Nancy, of Manchester; her special sister-in-law, Sandi Mistretta of Manchester; her brother-in-law, Gerald Mistretta and his wife, Ann Marie, of Big Sky, Montana; and her dear sister-in-law, Marge Sandwick and her husband, Bill, of Bedford Hills, New York. Carol was also predeceased by her brother, Charles L. Sargent of Saco, Maine; her grandparents, John P. and Bess Lewis, of Lebanon, New Hampshire; Francis and Mary Sargent of Lebanon, New Hampshire; and her mother and father-in-law, Joseph T. and Irene M. Mistretta; and her brother-in-law, James E. Mistretta, of Manchester. Carol also leaves behind many loving nieces and nephews who she cherished deeply; and her faithful and loving canine companions, Bailey, Bella, and her protector, Kemba.



While family, dogs, coworkers and friends were the fundamental parts of Carol's life, she was also a loyal supporter and avid fan of Manchester High School sports, the Iona College Gaels, UConn men's and women's basketball, and along with her husband Mike, was a longtime supporter of the University of Connecticut Athletic Development Fund. And, after many years of prompting by her husband and sons, Carol could finally call herself a card-carrying New York Yankees fan!



Carol's family would like to offer a special note of thanks to Dr. Patricia DeFusco and all of her caring staff at Hartford Hospital Care Cancer Center, for a remarkable job of caring for Carol over the past 17 years. The family would also like to recognize Linda Twyeffort, RN, and her staff at Hartford Healthcare at Home, for all of the loving hospice care provided to Carol. Finally, Mike, Jackson, and Travis would like to offer up a very special shout out and thanks to a special group of family and friends, who provided Carol with so much love and care during her final weeks. Thank you Fionnuala Purcell, Sandi Mistretta, Maureen Rancourt, Jennifer Juan, Dawn Mistretta, Sara Buccino, and Kathy Wirtalla-you girls were magnificent!



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 896 Main St., Manchester, followed by burial in St. James Cemetery, 360 Broad St., Manchester.



Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St., Manchester, Friday, April 5, from 4 to 8 p.m.



Donations in Carol's memory should be directed to one of the following charities: The Ron Foley Foundation, Fighting Pancreatic Cancer, 1000 Farmington Ave., Suite 108A, West Hartford, Connecticut 06107; The Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosencrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, California. 90266; or The Connecticut Humane Society, 701 Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111.



Carol was a beautiful and caring person who devoted her life to her husband, who in turn cherished her deeply, to her sons who will carry her legacy forward proudly, to her dogs who will be forever broken-hearted at the loss of their Lady, and to her coworkers, who will greatly miss her. Rest in Peace Our Angel, we will all be with you soon, and we will live forever. We Love You!







