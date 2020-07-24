Carol A. Olko, 76, of Monroe, North Carolina, formerly of Enfield, passed away on Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Atrium Monroe Hospital in Monroe. She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas R. Olko who predeceased her in 2015.Carol was born in Broad Brook, on June 24, 1944, and was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Krupienski) Scutnik and lived most of her life in Enfield, before moving to Monroe in 2010. She worked for Finast Grocery Store and Stop & Shop for many years in the meat department. She was a very hard worker, performing rigorous tasks so her family would never want for anything. Highly spirited and sociable, she had an infectious laugh engaging anyone she happened upon, but she was most at home with her loved ones, tending to her gardens, and spending time with her dogs while sitting on the back porch or by the pool. She used her degree in Cosmetology to turn her kitchen into a salon for family, friends, and neighbors, and enjoyed her hard work, shopping for the latest fashions, and many family trips to the beach. She will be deeply missed by all.Carol is survived by her loving children, Duane Olko and his wife, Michele Quinn, of Hastings on Hudson, New York, Jason Olko and his wife, Victoria Shire, of New York, New York, and Marci Olko and her partner, James Moran, of Enfield; six cherished grandchildren; her brother, Joseph Scutnik Jr.; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Services and burial will be held privately for familyLeete-Stevens Enfield Chapels has care of arrangements. For online condolences, visit