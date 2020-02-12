Guest Book View Sign Service Information Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester 400 Main Street Manchester , CT 06040 (860)-643-2441 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol A (Lallier) Willis, 75, of Manchester, beloved wife of 55 years of John "Jack" Willis, passed away peacefully, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, after a long battle with cancer.



She was born May 23, 1944, in Hartford. She was the daughter of the late Julia (Polinick) Demo and Norman Lallier. Carol grew up in Glastonbury, attended local schools and was a graduate of Glastonbury High School, Class of 1962. After high school she worked at Pratt & Whitney as a secretary. She took time off to raise her family. She went back to work at St. Bridget Rectory and eventually worked for the Town of Manchester where she started in Social Services and ultimately retired from the Manchester Police Department. After retiring, she worked part time at the Manchester Town Hall in Customer Service. She enjoyed long Sunday rides with her husband, scrapbooking, walking the beach, and being with friends and family. She was an avid fan of UConn women's basketball.



She will be greatly missed by her husband, Jack; daughter, Deborah Willis and her boyfriend, Steven Heal, of Lebanon, her son, Donald Willis and his wife, Kimberley, of Willington; three grandsons, Jeremy Blair, Joseph Blair, and Zachary Willis; also her sisters, Shirley Schwarm and her husband, Donald, of Vernon, Laura McGoldrick and her boyfriend, Robert, of Coventry; and her brother, Joseph Lallier of Florida. She also leaves two sisters-in-law and a brother-in-law, Gail Zanlungo of Florida and Diane Willis of Manchester, Edward Costa of Rhode Island; her aunt, Edith Carey of North Carolina; and many cousins, especially Audrey Maffassoli and her husband, Louie. She also leaves many nieces and nephews and their families, along with many wonderful and close friends, especially her dear friend, Nancy Scott. She was predeceased by her brothers, William Lallier and Dennis Demo; and her sister, Nancy Costa; and three brothers-in-law, Charles Zanlungo, Robert Willis, and Jerry McGoldrick.



Calling hours will be will be held Thursday, Feb. 13, from 3 to 6 p.m., at the Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, 400 Main St., Manchester.



Funeral will be Friday, Feb. 14, at 11 a.m., at Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Neipsic Cemetery, Glastonbury.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .



