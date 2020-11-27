Carol Ann (Cuscovitch) Cosgrove, 72, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at St. Francis Hospital.Born in Stafford on April 1, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Ann (Crochetiere) Cuscovitch. Carol worked for many years at Combustion Engineering and presently worked as an operations manager for Comtrust Federal Credit Union in Windsor. Outside of work, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was very organized and was an avid crafter who loved to adorn her home with holiday decorations. She also enjoyed playing Keno, and watching the Kentucky Derby and medical programs on TV.Carol is survived by her daughter, Laurie Bedard and her husband, Ken; her grandchildren, Marissa, Sydnie, and Shelby; her brother, Bob Cuscovitch; five nieces, and a nephew. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her brothers, James and Thomas Cuscovitch.Carol's family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 30, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 7 p.m.A procession will gather at the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, for an 11 a.m. graveside service at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. Masks are required and social distancing should be observed for attendees of all services.For online condolences, please visit