Carol Ann Erhardt, 81, of Manchester, passed away Sunday June 2, 2019.



Born in Hartford, Oct. 15, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Roland Anton Erhardt and Ethel Kundra Erhardt McKenna. Carol's favorite hobbies were knitting, reading, watching movies, listening to music of all genres, and cleaning! Her favorite charities were the ASPCA, Boys Town, and Dr. Jeremiah Ministries. Her last job before she retired was as a certified nurses aide with a specialty in elder care. She loved all her patients and they loved her dearly. She always went the extra mile to make them feel comfortable and well cared for. She adored her family and loved spending as much of her time with them as she could, especially at Thanksgiving, Christmas, and on birthdays.



She leaves behind her daughter, Denise McGovern Adessa and son-in-law, Richard Francis Adessa; her sister, Deborah Graskowski and brother-in-law, Steven Graskowski; her granddaughters, Michelle Elizabeth Adessa, Ashley Shawn Jenkins, and Brianna Ponte; and great-grandson, Ethan Robert Adessa; two nephews, Jasen and Todd Reynolds and their three children respectively, Lauren and Courtney Reynolds, and Leo Reynolds. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Denis Erhardt; and her son, Brian Manuel Ponte.



A funeral service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church in Windsor, Thursday, June 6, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park. Everyone is asked to meet directly at the church.



Flowers in memory of Carol should be sent to Rose Hill Funeral Home, 580 Elm St., Rocky Hill.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be offered in Carol's name to The Red Door of Grace Food Pantry, c/o Grace Episcopal Church, 311 Broad St., Windsor, CT 06095.



