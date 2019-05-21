Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Antonia Baumann Clark Heald. View Sign Service Information John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 (860)-643-1222 Wake 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center Street Manchester , CT 06040-4857 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Carol was born in Long Island, New York, to parents Josephine Rozanski and Julius Baumann Jr. The family moved to Connecticut and Carol attended Norwich Free Academy. She married her first husband, Robert Mansfield Clark (deceased), and together they had four sons, Robert Jr., John, James, and Stephen. Carol was an avid volunteer in the Montville school system and became one of the first female EMTs in Connecticut with the Oakdale Fire Department in Montville.



Carol married William Howard Heald in 1980. Together they owned and operated several catering and food service businesses over the years until Bill passed in 2017. Carol was devastated at the loss of her Prince and mourned Bill until her passing.



Carol enjoyed numerous activities that were an outlet for her creative spirit. She was a talented painter and crafter and enjoyed spending time with family and friends playing bunko and bingo. Carol adored all her grandchildren, niece, and nephews whom she also considered her grandchildren. She was Nana to all, opening her home and heart to friends who became family.



Transylvanian and Polish in heritage, Carol was the great-granddaughter of Countess Edith Zirmay. She proudly bore the title of Countess and shared the story of her heritage with her grandchildren including passing along family traditions such as singing Stolat at birthdays.



Carol leaves behind generations of family who will honor her memory and miss her terribly. Carol is survived by her children, Robert Mansfield Clark Jr. and Priscilla Lutz of Montville, John Howard Clark and Carrie-Anne Clark of Columbia, James Andrew Clark of Andover, Stephen Edward Clark and Michelle Davis Clark of Manchester; her loving sisters, Susan Russon of St. Petersburg, Florida and Nancy Bremer of Middle River, Maryland; her grandchildren, Chelsea, Lindsey, Riley, Madison, Braeden, and Mason; niece, Katie; nephews, Michael, Jared, Anthony, and Xavier; as well as many great-nieces and great-nephews; her sisters-in-law, Margaret Heald Branham, Linda Heald Michaud, Florence Heald Sawyer; and brother-in-law, Fred and Sherie Heald. She also leaves behind her caregiver and dear friend, Rosa Miranda. Carol will forever be remembered by her numerous extended family and friends.



A wake will be held Wednesday evening, May 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, May 23, at 11 a.m. at Tierney Funeral Home followed by interment at Hillstown Road Cemetery in Manchester.



