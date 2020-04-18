Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home 551 Talcottville Rd Vernon , CT 06066 (860)-875-3536 Memorial service 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Vernon , CT View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carol B. Kibbe, 81, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Floyd A. Kibbe, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her family at her side.



Carol was born on Sept. 19, 1938, in Rockville, during the Hurricane of '38, daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia Binheimer. She graduated from Rockville High School, Class of 1956, and had been a lifelong resident. Carol attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and was employed for over 30 years as an R.N. at Rockville General Hospital. She spent many years as a floor nurse caring for patients before earning a BS in Business Administration from Eastern Connecticut State University and entering nursing management. She retired in 2000 as a nursing IT manager. Carol was a longtime, active member of St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon. She was a member of the Rockville General Hospital Auxiliary and the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Carol loved to travel and had visited several countries including Mexico, Italy, Greece, Malta, Morocco and Croatia. She and Floyd enjoyed their trips to Florida and Arizona to escape the New England winters. She was a loving and devoted grandmother and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.



She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Scott Sendlein of Marlborough, and their daughters Laura and Rebecca; and her two sons, Robert Kibbe, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Douglas Kibbe, of Manchester.



A memorial service will be celebrated at St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m., contingent upon lifting of social distancing constraints and resumption of public worship. Burial will be private in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.



Memorial contributions may be made to the .



Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit



www.carmonfuneralhome.com







Carol B. Kibbe, 81, of Vernon, beloved wife of the late Floyd A. Kibbe, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020, with her family at her side.Carol was born on Sept. 19, 1938, in Rockville, during the Hurricane of '38, daughter of the late Raymond and Amelia Binheimer. She graduated from Rockville High School, Class of 1956, and had been a lifelong resident. Carol attended Hartford Hospital School of Nursing and was employed for over 30 years as an R.N. at Rockville General Hospital. She spent many years as a floor nurse caring for patients before earning a BS in Business Administration from Eastern Connecticut State University and entering nursing management. She retired in 2000 as a nursing IT manager. Carol was a longtime, active member of St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon. She was a member of the Rockville General Hospital Auxiliary and the Hartford Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association. Carol loved to travel and had visited several countries including Mexico, Italy, Greece, Malta, Morocco and Croatia. She and Floyd enjoyed their trips to Florida and Arizona to escape the New England winters. She was a loving and devoted grandmother and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kimberly and Scott Sendlein of Marlborough, and their daughters Laura and Rebecca; and her two sons, Robert Kibbe, of Corpus Christi, Texas, and Douglas Kibbe, of Manchester.A memorial service will be celebrated at St. John Episcopal Church in Vernon on Saturday, July 25 at 11 a.m., contingent upon lifting of social distancing constraints and resumption of public worship. Burial will be private in Grove Hill Cemetery, Vernon.Memorial contributions may be made to the .Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home has care of the arrangements. To leave an online condolence please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 18 to Apr. 22, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close