Carol B. (Bourdon) Owens passed away surrounded by loved ones in New Mexico on Jan. 16, 2020.



She was the widow of George D. Owens, and leaves behind three children and spouses, Christine and Anthony Spessert, Layne and Chuck Caesar, and Jay and Colleen Owens; her grandsons, Craig McLennan, Michael Matthews, and Raymond Matthews; she also leaves a brother Philip Bourdon. She was predeceased by her parents, Ralph and Caroline Bourdon.



Carol will be fondly remembered as a true friend to many through her life and a champion for animal rights and her generosity of spirit towards family and animal causes.



Services will be private.



Donations may be made to any no-kill animal rights of their choice.



