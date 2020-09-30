Carol (Dunbar) Greenfield, 85, of Suffield, peacefully passed away at home, on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband, Ralph Sweet, in 2019.Born in Springfield on Jan. 4, 1935, Carol was the daughter of the late Edson and Pauline (Foerster) Dunbar. Her many passions in life were music, art, poetry, word games, and learning languages. Carol was a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and was a talented flutist. She composed harmonies and published the Fifer's Delightful Companion, to accompany her husband's book. She did shipping and sales work for the Sweetheart Flute Co. She taught at many schools throughout her career and was a member of several bands, including the 22nd Infantry Band in Holyoke, 10th Mass. of Northampton, the Elks Band in Springfield, and the American Legion Post 21 Band in Westfield. Carol was also the Manager/Director of the Pioneer Valley Community Band. Carol was past matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Golden Chapter No. 5 of Westfield, and active member of Corona Chapter No. 205 of E. Longmeadow, Massachusetts. Carol was also a Girl Scout leader in Pioneer Valley.Carol is survived by her children, John Zieman and his wife, Jessie Mezzacappa, of Manhattan, New York, Heather Maddox of South Carolina, and Pauline "Polly" Sweet and her boyfriend, Richard Benoit, of Enfield; two step-children; eight grandchildren; 12 step-grandchildren; and her beloved feline companions, Melodie and Cassandra.Her family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, Oct. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.A funeral service will be celebrated for Carol at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Springfield Cemetery. Colorful attire is welcome.Donations in Carol's memory may be made to the Enfield Community Cat Project, P.O. Box 614, Enfield, CT 06088, or atFor online condolences, please visit