1/
Carol J. Staiger
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol J. Staiger, 85, proud lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Born in Windsor Locks on Oct. 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herbert O. Staiger Sr. and Marion (Biardi) Staiger. After graduating from Windsor Locks High School, she began working for The Hartford Insurance Company and worked her entire career there, retiring after 40-plus years. She was a daily communicant of St. Mary Church and watched Mass on TV when she couldn't attend. Carol was very active at the Windsor Locks Senior Center.

She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert O. Staiger Jr. She leaves her sister-in-law, Margaret Staiger; her nephew, Herbert "Chip" Staiger III and his significant other, Christina; and Chip's children, Herbert "CJ" Staiger IV and his wife, Samantha, and their son, Herbert "Finn" Staiger V, and Lauren Staiger.

Her family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a funeral home service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Dept., 2 Volunteer Dr., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.

For online condolences, visit

www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
14
Service
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved