Carol J. Staiger, 85, proud lifelong resident of Windsor Locks, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.Born in Windsor Locks on Oct. 25, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Herbert O. Staiger Sr. and Marion (Biardi) Staiger. After graduating from Windsor Locks High School, she began working for The Hartford Insurance Company and worked her entire career there, retiring after 40-plus years. She was a daily communicant of St. Mary Church and watched Mass on TV when she couldn't attend. Carol was very active at the Windsor Locks Senior Center.She was predeceased by her brother, Herbert O. Staiger Jr. She leaves her sister-in-law, Margaret Staiger; her nephew, Herbert "Chip" Staiger III and his significant other, Christina; and Chip's children, Herbert "CJ" Staiger IV and his wife, Samantha, and their son, Herbert "Finn" Staiger V, and Lauren Staiger.Her family will receive friends on Friday, Aug. 14, from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks, with a funeral home service at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery.Memorial donations may be made to the Windsor Locks Volunteer Fire Dept., 2 Volunteer Dr., Windsor Locks, CT 06096.For online condolences, visit