Carol L. (Morris) Rodrigue, age 79, wife of Benoit J. Rodrigue, lost a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loving family Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019, in East Windsor. She was born April 6, 1940, in Broad Brook to Catherine (Dominick) and Andrew Morris.



She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of 58 years, Ben; and their four children, Paul Rodrigue of Brattleboro, Vermont, Denise Rodrigue of East Haddam, Diane Rodrigue of Enfield, and Janine R. Conti and her husband, Joe, of Stratton, Vermont. She was predeceased by her sister, Ann Lothian of Windsor Locks; and is survived by her younger brother, Mike Lasko of East Hartford; brother-in-law, Elzear Rodrigue from Broad Brook; and a cousin, Sis Chapman from South Windsor. She will be truly missed by her seven grandchildren, Lindsey and Phil Aguiar, Michael, Joey and Derek Conti, Austin Sevigny and Tony Sheehan; as well as many nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.



Carol grew up mostly in Manchester and was a graduate of Manchester High School in 1958. Carol took great pride in her home and raising her children. She was also employed by Stanadyne, Cigna, G&R Valley, and Hartford Mechanical. She loved working with numbers, and she was also amazing bowler for many years. She and Ben raised their family in East Hartford before moving to the outskirts of Manchester, then Heath, Massachusetts and West Stafford. She also spent some winter months in Florida, which she loved.



Carol loved bowling, knitting, gardening, dancing the Cha Cha, and traveling to Maine and Rhode Island to visit her close friends, Celine and Jean. She also adored her devoted little shih tzu, Cody, who was always by her side. Carol was a devoted Yankees fan as well. She also enjoyed her gatherings with the Red Hat Society.



The family would like to give special thanks to all the nurses from hospice, especially Lisa, Tammy, Diane and Donna.



Carol's circle of life will be complete as she was born and baptized in Broad Brook at St. Catherine's Church and will have her funeral service there as well.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, at the Bassinger & Dowd Funeral Home, 37 Gardner St., East Windsor.



A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at St. Catherine's Church, 6 Windsorville Road, Broad Brook. Burial will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, Broad Brook, completing her circle of life.



