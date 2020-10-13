1/1
Carol M. (Trombley) Cote Johnston
1961 - 2020
Carol M. (Trombley) Cote Johnston, 59, of Tolland, beloved wife of Charles Johnston, died unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at her home.

Daughter of Elizabeth M. Banta and the late Alfred J. Trombley, she was born in Hartford on Jan. 20, 1961. Carol was a devoted wife and mother who cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren. She also enjoyed cooking and gardening, playing bingo and card games. Carol loved traveling and taking trips to the beach. She will be forever remembered for her warm smile, her contagious laugh and her heart of gold - she was like a second mother to many.

In addition to her husband and mother, Carol is survived by her children, Scott Trombley, Sharon Cote, and Ashley Cote, all of Broad Brook, and Gary Cote of Enfield; her grandchildren, Erika Cote, Noah Clark, Logan Fauteux, Liana Fauteux, and Gary Cote Jr.; her sister, Maryanne Trombley of Broad Brook; and many nieces, nephews, friends, and loved ones. In addition to her father, Carol was predeceased by her first husband, Robert D. Cote; her brother, Robert J. Trombley; and her sister, Barbara A. Trombley.

Her family will receive relatives and friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield. A funeral service will be celebrated for Carol at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 16, at the funeral home. Burial will follow in St. Catherine Cemetery.

For online condolences, please visit

www.leetestevens.com




Published in Journal Inquirer from Oct. 13 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
Funeral services provided by
Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels
61 South Road
Enfield, CT 06082
(860) 749-2244
