Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 (860)-623-3498 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 Funeral 9:00 AM Windsor Locks Funeral Home 441 Spring Street Windsor Locks , CT 06096 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Robert Bellarmine Church 52 S Elm St Windsor Locks , CT





She was born Sept. 7, 1933, in East Granby, daughter of the late Harold and Dorothy (Wheelock) DeGray. Carol enjoyed a career as a budget analyst for over 22 years at Combustion Engineering. In her spare time she was an avid reader, loved to sing and dance, and take trips to the casino. Carol was a longtime resident of Windsor Locks and a faithful communicant of Mary Gate of Heaven Parish. She also loved to travel, and especially cherished taking cruises with her family. She was a devoted and caring wife and mother who left a positive impact with whomever she came in contact with and was known for her ever present smile.



In addition to her loving husband Donald, Carol is survived by her children, Karen Skinner and her husband, Thomas, of Windsor Locks, David Mackey and his wife, Lisa, of Windsor Locks, Dennis Mackey of Windsor, and Donald Mackey Jr. and his wife, Amy, of Windsor Locks; her grandchildren, Peter Skinner and his wife, Megan, Katherine Skinner, Kelsey Mackey, Sean Mackey, and Caden Mackey; her great-grandchild, Quinn Skinner; her sister, Ruth Mlinek of Suffield; her brothers, Harold DeGray of Granby, Edward DeGray of Tariffville, and David DeGray and his wife, Jackie, of Granby; two special godchildren, Denise Colone Weser and David DeGray; several nieces and nephews; her brother-in-law, Chuck Connors; and her sisters-in-law, Chris DeGray, Frances Mackey, and Grace Mackey. Carol was predeceased by her brothers, Roy DeGray and Richard DeGray; and her sisters, Dorothy Colone, Evelyn Bradley, and Eleanor Connors.



Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family Thursday, Sept. 12, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks.



A funeral procession will gather Friday, Sept. 13, at the funeral home at 9 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Church, 52 South Elm St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Memorial donations in memory of Carol may be made to CT Hemophilia Society, P.O. Box 548. Windsor, CT 06095-0548.



For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit



www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com



