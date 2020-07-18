Carol (Amlo) Mansella, lovingly nicknamed "Yaya," passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side.
She was born in New Britain on July 20, 1942. She graduated from Bulkeley High School and worked for a short period of time at Travelers in Hartford, doing clerical work. Her world changed when she met Salvatore, whom she would spend the next 55 years with building a family, life, and home in South Windsor. She had a kind soul, a smile that could light up the room, was always there with words of encouragement, and was known for her generous hugs.
Yaya loved to cook for her family and her kitchen was always open whether it be a full meal or just to sit and talk. This amazing lady felt blessed with every passing day and appreciated the love of her family and friends. She taught us to be positive and always think of others. "Be kind" were words she lived by.
She leaves behind her husband, Salvatore Mansella, of South Windsor who desperately misses her; her only daughter, Lisa Murdock of Tolland who could have never asked for a better Mom; and a son-in-law, Michael Murdock, of Tolland who she loved as her own. Yaya's whole world revolved around her only grandchild, Sean Murdock of Tolland. He was the light of her life, her sunshine, and the one who gave her the name Yaya. There were some high expectations with that name and she exceeded them.
She lost the battle no one should have ever had to fight. It was the "longest goodbye" but she did it all along sweetly and with dignity.
Please consider doing an act of kindness to honor all the hugs she gave, smiles she shared, and sweet words she passed to all, including complete strangers.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association
(alz.org
) in hopes we end this horrific disease.
Arrangements will be private at the request of the family. For online condolences, please visitwww.carmonfuneralhome.com