Carol R. (Duffy) Arena, 86, entered into eternal rest on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.Born in Dunmore, West Virginia, daughter of the late Carl D. and Frances W. (Robinson) Duffy, she lived in Enfield for many years. She was a graduate of St. Joseph Cathedral in Hartford. Carol worked for 32 years as a certified nurse's aide for Genesis Health Care and was a communicant of St. Martha Church.She was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela M. Lepak, who died in 1998. She leaves a husband of 38 years, Francis M. Arena; two sons, Andrew T. Sterchak and Edward P. and his wife, Susan Sterchak, all of Southwick, Massachusetts; a daughter and her husband, Loralyn and Daniel Ballou of Enfield, a daughter and son-in-law, Sam and Rita Hurley of Ludlow, Massachusetts; eight grandchildren, Ryan Hill of Los Angeles, California, Tom Pragluski of East Hampton, Sara Walsh and her husband, Brian, of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts, Michael and Danielle Pragluski of Stafford Springs, Samantha Connelley and her husband, Steven, of Braintree, Massachusetts, Brianna Hurly of Clinton, Massachusetts, Sydney and Avery Ballou of Enfield; a great-grandaughter, Kailin Hill, and two great-grandchildren, Paisley Bryant and Baylor Bryant of Orange Beach, Alabama.Services will be held Saturday, Nov. 7, at Browne Memorial Chapels, 43 Shaker Road Enfield, with calling hours from 9 to 10 a.m., with service following at 10 a.m., followed by burial at St. Patrick King Street Cemetery. All COVID precautions are to be followed.