Carol R. Birden, 89, of East Windsor Hill, beloved wife of the late John S Birden Jr., died at home peacefully on March 23, 2020, surrounded by her family.
She was born on June 7, 1930, in Boston, daughter of the late Robert and Hildred (Sperry) Raymond.
She is survived by her sons, John S. Birden III and his wife, Maureen, of Newtown, David Birden of Manchester, James Birden and his wife, Lisa of Oxford; her brother, Robert E Raymond and his wife, Beverly, of Bloomfield; and her grandchildren, Jesse Birden and his wife, Erin, of Southbury, Erik Birden, of Bridgewater, Megan Birden, of Oxford, and Amanda Birden, of Oxford.
The family would like to thank Beacon Hopsice of East Hartford for the wonderful care and support they provided to Carol, the family and the many caregivers.
Funeral services and burial were private.
Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home in South Windsor provided care of the arrangements. Please visit
www.carmonfuneralhome.com
for online condolences.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 11 to Apr. 15, 2020