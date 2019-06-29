Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Whitney Green. View Sign Service Information St. Johns Family Funeral Home & Crematory 385 SR 207 St. Augustine , FL 32084 Send Flowers Obituary

Carol Whitney Green, 56, St. Augustine, Florida, passed away June 18, 2019, after a long battle with cancer, at home with her family by her side.



She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, daughter of the late Eugene W. and Helen I. Whitney. She grew up in Athens, Georgia, and spent the last 20 years in Stafford Springs. She had recently moved to St. Augustine where she worked as the executive director of Brookdale St. Augustine. In her youth, Carol was a gymnast. She was a graduate of the University of Florida and loved being a part of the Gator Nation. She also worked as an actress in Los Angeles as well as a casting director in New York. She was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother and she will be greatly missed by her family and friends.



A memorial mass will be held July 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Edwards Church, 6 Benton St., Stafford Springs, followed by a celebration of life from 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. at Stafford Fish and Game Club.



She is survived by her husband, Thomas Green; daughter, Whitney Green, both of St. Augustine; stepdaughters, Livia Green, Portsmouth, Virginia, Freesia Farris, Silver Lake, North Carolina; brothers, Buddy Whitney, Bostwick, Georgia, Mark Whitney, Covington, Georgia; sister, Donna Commons; and two grandchildren, Aubriella and Xela. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Julie Whitney; and a brother, Stephen Whitney.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to



Oceanconservancy.org



As per wishes, her remains will be sprinkled in the ocean in the Florida Keys. St. Johns Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.







