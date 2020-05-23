Carole Jean (Carr) Kotsch, 72, of South Windsor, passed away on May 15, 2020.She was born on Dec. 2, 1947, daughter of the late Frederick Lyman Carr and Betty Lou (Godfrey) Carr. Carole was a strong woman, and through all of her life challenges, she never gave up, and always found a way to put it back together, to put one foot in front of the other, and always have a "Plan B.' She instilled those values in her daily life and her children, who now each have their own families, and she was proud of their accomplishments over the years. She was incredibly proud to become a great-grandmother ("GG") in her lifetime, and she had a special love for those little ones. Carole had a thirst for knowledge that lasted many decades, as she pursued higher education in her later years. She always loved the art of knowing "why", and the process of learning, especially about psychology, art, music and behavior. She was fascinated by the interaction of the human experience, how everyone's behaviors and influences affect each moment and each other and outcome. She was as intellectual as she was a very sensitive, feeling person. Carole had a softness that was gentle and warm; sometimes it was a challenge to see or feel that, but her heart was gigantic.Carole is survived by a daughter, Sheri (Kotsch) Sireci, and her husband, Gregg; a son, Samuel W. Kotsch, III and his wife, Andrea; four grandchildren, Samuel W. Kotsch, IV, Jonathan A. Kotsch and his wife, Karen, Michael Sireci, and Carolyn Sireci; two brothers, Marvin Carr and John Carr; a sister, Debra Sousa and her husband, Tony; a nephew, Gianni Sousa; a niece, Lauren Carr; and two great-grandchildren, Johanna Kotsch and Ayden Tennison. Carole was predeceased by her brother, James Carr, of Butte, Montana.A special thanks to Dr. Levitz and all of the staff at the ICU of Manchester Memorial Hospital. Their efforts were far reaching, and they treated Carole with respect and dignity throughout.Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Samsel & Carmon Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.Memorial donations in Carole's memory may be made to the Connecticut Cat Connection atPlease visitfor online expressions of sympathy.