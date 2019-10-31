Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carole "Cookie" Neligon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Carole "Cookie" Neligon, 70, of Ellington, beloved wife of John Neligon, died peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, surrounded by her family.



Cookie was born in Queens, New York on May 25, 1949, daughter of the late Hyman and Jeanne (Tessler) Belansky.



She grew up in Whitestone, New York and was a 1967 graduate of Flushing High School. Cookie went on and graduated from the Mount Sinai School of Nursing and began her 40-year nursing career as a pediatric nurse. "Nurse Cookie" was a favorite among her patients. Throughout her career, she worked at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City and Manchester Memorial Hospital, as well as at the pediatric offices of Dr. Breer and Dr. Merced. Cookie retired in 2014 but never stopped wanting to help children. She volunteered her time in the NICU at Manchester Memorial Hospital. She was an avid reader, loved to garden, but most of all loved being a mother and a grandmother. A kind, caring, loving, and gentle soul, Cookie will be dearly missed.



Along with her husband of over 48 years, John, she leaves her sons, Scott Neligon and his girlfriend, Chere Norris, of Windsor Locks, and Michael Neligon and his wife, Kerri; and her loving grandchildren, Connor and Kaitlin of Miller Place, New York. She is also survived by her sister, Robin Belansky and her husband, Edward Stewart, of Albany, New York; as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, William and Christine Neligon of Durham, North Carolina, Mary and Glenn Beaulieu of South Windsor, Kurt and Rosemary Neligon of Granby; and many nieces and nephews.



Services and burial will be private at the request of her family. Memorial donations may be made to the Yale New Haven Cancer Hospital for Children, Office of Development, PO Box 1849 New Haven, CT 06508-9979 and/or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



