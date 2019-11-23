Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caroline C. (Corna) Hurley. View Sign Service Information Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels 61 South Road Enfield , CT 06082 (860)-749-2244 Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline C. (Corna) Hurley, 96, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.



She was born and raised in Manchester, relocating to Enfield in 1956, alongside her husband, the late Warren W. Hurley, with whom she made her home and raised her children. She enjoyed a long career with Kaman Corporation in Bloomfield for over 25 years as a private secretary. Caroline was a parishioner of Holy Family Church. She was talented at crocheting, making many afghans, sweaters, and hats, and was a wonderful cook. She had a heart of gold and opened her doors to everyone, always willing to provide a home for those who may be in need of a place to stay. Caroline is already deeply missed and will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, as her family was her passion and joy in life.



Caroline is survived by her children, Clyde Hurley and his wife, Florence "Kandi", of Somers, daughter-in-law, Molly Hurley of Stafford Springs, Patricia Packer of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Wayne Hurley and his wife, Janice, of Enfield; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Caroline was predeceased by a son, John "Jack" Hurley; a son-in-law, Robert Packer; and a brother, Reno Corna.



Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.



Donations in memory of Caroline may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA.



To leave online condolences, please visit



www.leetestevens.com







Caroline C. (Corna) Hurley, 96, of Enfield, entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at Johnson Memorial Hospital.She was born and raised in Manchester, relocating to Enfield in 1956, alongside her husband, the late Warren W. Hurley, with whom she made her home and raised her children. She enjoyed a long career with Kaman Corporation in Bloomfield for over 25 years as a private secretary. Caroline was a parishioner of Holy Family Church. She was talented at crocheting, making many afghans, sweaters, and hats, and was a wonderful cook. She had a heart of gold and opened her doors to everyone, always willing to provide a home for those who may be in need of a place to stay. Caroline is already deeply missed and will be remembered as a loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, as her family was her passion and joy in life.Caroline is survived by her children, Clyde Hurley and his wife, Florence "Kandi", of Somers, daughter-in-law, Molly Hurley of Stafford Springs, Patricia Packer of Biloxi, Mississippi, and Wayne Hurley and his wife, Janice, of Enfield; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, Caroline was predeceased by a son, John "Jack" Hurley; a son-in-law, Robert Packer; and a brother, Reno Corna.Services and burial will be held privately at the convenience of the family.Donations in memory of Caroline may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 USA.To leave online condolences, please visit Published in Journal Inquirer from Nov. 23 to Nov. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.