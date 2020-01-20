Caroline L. (Hussey) Young, 92, beloved wife of the late Thornton E. "Buster" Young, peacefully passed away at Baystate Medical Center on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020.
She was born in Springfield, on Feb. 7, 1927, where she lived until she married her late husband. The couple then made their home in Enfield where they spent 62 years together. Caroline enjoyed spending time with her family, and taking long walks with her husband on Sundays. She was a cat lover, an Elvis fan, and an avid sports fan, and was especially dedicated to watching her favorite teams, the Boston Bruins and the Red Sox.
Caroline is survived by her two sons, Edward Young and Robert Young, both of Enfield. In addition to her late husband Buster, she was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela Young.
Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, Jan. 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Road, Enfield.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23, at Leete-Stevens followed by burial at Enfield Street Cemetery.
Published in Journal Inquirer from Jan. 20 to Jan. 24, 2020