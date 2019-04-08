Carolyn A. (Kulo) Narkon, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Glenwood Narkon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.
She was born in Hartford, Oct. 15, 1937, to the late Frank and Mary (Batsie) Kulo. Carolyn grew up in Rockville, attended St. Joseph School, graduated from Rockville High School, and continued her faith at St. Joseph Church as a faithful parishioner. She retired from Hamilton Standard Aircraft. She loved to sing and was a former member of the Hartford Chorale, enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard and making puzzles. She also loved to travel.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Glenn F. Narkon of Enfield and Keith W. Narkon of Manhattan; her grandsons, Adam and Christopher; her sisters-in-law, whom she considered her sisters, Lillian Friedrich and her husband, Robert, of Stafford Springs, Judith Grimaldi and her husband, Vincent, of Ellington; and her longtime dear friends, Kathryn Korchari and Jan Collard. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kulo; and her sister, Shirley Bielecki.
Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.
For online condolences please visit
www.pietrasfuneralhome.com
Small & Pietras Funeral Home
65 Elm Street
Rockville, CT 06066
(860) 875-0703
Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019