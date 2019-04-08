Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Carolyn A. (Kulo) Narkon, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Glenwood Narkon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.



She was born in Hartford, Oct. 15, 1937, to the late Frank and Mary (Batsie) Kulo. Carolyn grew up in Rockville, attended St. Joseph School, graduated from Rockville High School, and continued her faith at St. Joseph Church as a faithful parishioner. She retired from Hamilton Standard Aircraft. She loved to sing and was a former member of the Hartford Chorale, enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard and making puzzles. She also loved to travel.



Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Glenn F. Narkon of Enfield and Keith W. Narkon of Manhattan; her grandsons, Adam and Christopher; her sisters-in-law, whom she considered her sisters, Lillian Friedrich and her husband, Robert, of Stafford Springs, Judith Grimaldi and her husband, Vincent, of Ellington; and her longtime dear friends, Kathryn Korchari and Jan Collard. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kulo; and her sister, Shirley Bielecki.



Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville.



A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.



For online condolences please visit



www.pietrasfuneralhome.com







Carolyn A. (Kulo) Narkon, 81, of Ellington, beloved wife of 60 years to Glenwood Narkon, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital.She was born in Hartford, Oct. 15, 1937, to the late Frank and Mary (Batsie) Kulo. Carolyn grew up in Rockville, attended St. Joseph School, graduated from Rockville High School, and continued her faith at St. Joseph Church as a faithful parishioner. She retired from Hamilton Standard Aircraft. She loved to sing and was a former member of the Hartford Chorale, enjoyed playing cards, shuffleboard and making puzzles. She also loved to travel.Besides her husband, she is survived by her sons, Glenn F. Narkon of Enfield and Keith W. Narkon of Manhattan; her grandsons, Adam and Christopher; her sisters-in-law, whom she considered her sisters, Lillian Friedrich and her husband, Robert, of Stafford Springs, Judith Grimaldi and her husband, Vincent, of Ellington; and her longtime dear friends, Kathryn Korchari and Jan Collard. She was predeceased by her brother, Edward Kulo; and her sister, Shirley Bielecki.Relatives and friends may join the family Tuesday, April 9, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Small & Pietras Funeral Home, 65 Elm St., Rockville.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Wednesday, April 10, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 33 West St., Rockville. Please meet directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Bernard Cemetery.For online condolences please visit Funeral Home Small & Pietras Funeral Home

65 Elm Street

Rockville , CT 06066

(860) 875-0703 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Journal Inquirer from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Journal Inquirer Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close