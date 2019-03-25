Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. (Holt) Rich. View Sign

Carolyn A. (Holt) Rich, 73, of Manchester, daughter of Donald and Genevive Holt, left this earth March 22, 2019 at home.



She was born in Keesville, New York, home of Au Sable Chasms that were owned by her family. She came to Connecticut as a young adult and worked for many years at the Metropolitan District Commission in Hartford. There, she met her husband to be, Philip J. Rich, who predeceased her 28 years ago. Carolyn was a member of St. Bridget Church and for many years a friend of Bill and an avid supporter of Protectors of Animals. She loved camping, the ocean, her cats, reading and driving her VWs around town.



She was also predeceased by her two sisters, Katherine and Betty; and two brothers, Alan and Jim; and her stepson, Philip Rich Jr. She is survived by her nieces, Amy and Catherine of New York; and a nephew, Everett. Also left to mourn her is her cousin, Alice Conway of St. Louis; her sister-in-law, Ruthmary of New York; and her stepdaughter, Kathi Rich of Manchester, with whom she resided.



The family expresses great gratitude to the MMH staff of 1-East where an accurate diagnosis of supra-nuclear palsy was finally made and the hospice staff of Hartford Health Care at Home and Kate and Nate. Also our heartfelt thank you to Louise Leitao for her love and kindness throughout this difficult time.



Services will be held at Second Congregational Church, 385 North Main St., Manchester, at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26. Burial will be private and at the convenience of her family.



Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home, Manchester, is entrusted with her arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Protectors of Animals, 144 Main St., East Hartford, CT 06118. This would be greatly appreciated.



